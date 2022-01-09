HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the information disclosed on January 8, 2022 on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission (中央纪委国家监委), Mr. Wang Bin, the Secretary to the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, is currently under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. China Life Insurance (Group) Company is the controlling shareholder of China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628). Mr. Wang Bin is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors and an Executive Director of the Company. The Company continues to conduct operations in the usual and ordinary course of its business. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held in the near future to designate a Director to assume the role and duties of the Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Tian

Tel: (86-10) 6363-1329

Email: tianzhuo@e-chinalife.com

View original content:

SOURCE China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited