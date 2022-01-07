Elekta to appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (STO: EKTA-B) announced today that it will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022, taking over from Johan Adebäck. Tobias Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm as well as senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture.

Gustaf Salford, CEO of Elekta, said: "I'm very pleased that Tobias will join Elekta. He brings strong expertise within finance and IT as well as broad experience from multinational companies. Elekta is fully focused on delivering on our ACCESS 2025 strategy and is entering a new phase. In this context, I'm convinced Tobias will utilize his extensive knowledge and drive value for the Elekta organization going forward."

"I'm excited to take on the position as CFO for Elekta, and to work together with the entire organization. Cancer concerns everyone, and I am proud to join a company that plays an important role in improving cancer care around the world. I look forward to contributing on the next step on Elekta's journey," said Tobias Hägglöv.

Tobias Hägglöv has a MSc degree in Industrial Engineering and Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH, Stockholm) and a MSc degree in Business Administration and Economics from the Stockholm University School of Business.

Elekta's current CFO Johan Adebäck will continue in this role until February 1, before taking on a new role focusing on Elekta's Resilience and Excellence Program.

Gustaf Salford, added: "I'm very grateful for all the efforts and contributions Johan has made during the last year and a half as CFO, under very challenging circumstances, and I look forward to continue working closely with Johan to drive productivity and resilience initiatives across Elekta."

