Crunchfish Digital Cash - the future of payments

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash is the future of payments on any payment form factor - mobiles, web, cards and wearables, regardless of payment rail - Instant, EMV, CBDC and crypto. Crunchfish Digital Cash platform was the topic of the grand premiere of the Survival of the fittest webinar series on January 7th, 2022.

The recently announced Digital Cash architecture and Digital Cash online has been very well received in the market, especially by banks and instant payment services. Digital Cash online as well as the patented Digital Cash Wallets in mobile apps is already for shipment. A patent-pending application allows the interaction between a mobile app and non-mobile devices to occur completely offline. The third layer of Digital Cash on non-mobile devices will be a development focus during 2022.

"Crunchfish Digital Cash is the future of payments. We are very happy with the positive feedback we have received so far by Banks and Payment Services. Crunchfish has an ambition to take a leadership position within payments globally", says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

Crunchfish group CEO Joachim Samuelsson hosted the webinar premiere and was joined by Gagan Kochar, Senior Business Developer India and Magnus Lageson, CPO of Crunchfish Digital Cash in a panel discussion with the audience. Next webinar on January 14th, 2022 at 08.00 CET / 12.30 IST provides an introduction to Crunchfish Gesture Interaction, the other business area of Crunchfish. Followed by another Digital Cash webinar on January 21st, 2022 with a focus on the benefits Digital Cash brings to Banks and Payment Services.

Register for the Survival of the fittest webinar series:

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 7 January 2022 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3482618/1517873.pdf 220107 - Grand premiere of Survival of the fittest https://mb.cision.com/Public/14959/3482618/a30785b96e164983.pdf SOTF Webinar 22-01 Digital Cash platform final

View original content:

SOURCE Crunchfish