Qualcomm demonstration launches new features from Seeing Machines at CES 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is proud to announce that its industry leading Occupant Monitoring System (OMS) technology, utilising a wide field of view camera, has now been integrated onto the Snapdragon™ Cockpit Platform to expand the safety and convenience features now available to automakers.

Seeing Machines logo (PRNewsfoto/Seeing Machines Limited)

Seeing Machines' Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology plug-in kit has been developed for the Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform (ADP) This expanded offering to incorporate OMS is being featuredat the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week at the Qualcomm Technologies booth (West Hall, #5005)

Using the wide field of view camera to monitor both driver and front-seat passenger with Seeing Machines' DMS/OMS technology, the demonstration will introduce a host of new features, including seat occupancy detection, body pose tracking and cell phone detection. These features will be available, supported by the Company's industry leading measurement of driver attention state, engagement level, impairment level and system diagnostics, in line with the protocols recently introduced by Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) to achieve safety ratings.

The work between Seeing Machines and Qualcomm Technologies continues to grow as Seeing Machines expects to integrate these and a range of new features into the Snapdragon ADP, as well as the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform by mid-2022.

Paul McGlone, CEO at Seeing Machines commented: "This continued collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is key to our automotive strategy as we work to expand availability of our cutting-edge driver and occupant monitoring software on the automotive Snapdragon family of devices. We are extremely confident that this combined solution will be successful across the automotive market as our Tier One and OEM customers seek more advanced levels of integration."

About Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Ride are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated Snapdragon and Snapdragon Ride are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

