Mr. Jeroen Tas Joins Zylorion as a Strategic Advisor and Observer to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PsiloTec Health Solutions Inc., operating as Zylorion, ("Zylorion" or the "Company"), a mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, is pleased to announce Mr. Jeroen Tas has joined the Company as a strategic advisor and will also act as an observer to the Board of Directors.

Zylorion Logo (CNW Group/Zylorion)

Mr. Tas is an innovation leader and entrepreneur with deep expertise in large scale digital transformation and a history of leveraging information technology to transform and grow businesses. Mr. Tas is the former Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer with Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips") (NYSE:PHG;AMS:PHIA), a global health technology company, where he was instrumental in the transition of Philips to a customer- centric, digital health tech solutions company. Before joining Philips, Mr. Tas co-founded and served as President, COO and Vice-Chairman of the Board for Mphasis, a technology solutions company focused on services for the financial industry, which was ultimately acquired by HP (EDS). Mr. Tas was also the former head of Transaction Technology Inc., Citi Bank's tech lab, responsible for the innovation and development of Citi Bank's customer-facing systems, where he oversaw the first launch of internet banking, payment networks and internet-based self-service devices.

Mr. Tas is the 2004 winner of the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Information Technology category for the New York region. Mr. Tas was also the recipient of the 2013 Dutch Chief Information Officer of the year award, the NASSCOM 2014 Global Chief Information Officer award, the World Innovation Congress 2014 Chief Information Officer Leadership award, the CIONet 2014 European Chief Information Officer award, the IT Executive 2014 award and the Accenture 2015 Innovator of the Year award. Mr. Tas is a native of the Netherlands and holds a Master's in Computer Science and Business Administration from the Vrije University, Amsterdam.

"I am delighted to be a part of the Zylorion organization and to be working with the world-renowned team of experts that Dr. Silverstone and the Board of Directors have been able to attract to the Company. In this nascent industry, we as a team look forward to making an impact by developing new and innovative treatment solutions," commented Mr. Jeroen Tas.

In his role as a Strategic Advisor and Board Observer, Mr. Tas will provide strategic guidance and advise the development and delivery of the Company's clinical, and technology enabled therapy programs. Mr. Tas will also be acting as a non-voting observer to the Board of Directors. On August 13, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Michichi Capital Corp. ("Michichi") in respect of a transaction which would, if completed, result in a reverse takeover of Michichi by Zylorion (the "RTO"). If the RTO closes, it is the current intention of the Company's Board of Directors to nominate Mr. Tas for election to the Michichi Board of Directors at Michichi's first annual general meeting following closing of the RTO. While Michichi and the Company continue to advance the RTO, the parties have not yet entered into a binding agreement with respect to the same.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Tas join our organization and our mission. He brings a wealth of experience both as a successful entrepreneur and as a global technology leader. Mr. Tas has a proven track record of leading transformation change and creating sustainable shareholder value," noted Dr. Peter Silverstone, Chief Executive Officer & Director.

About Zylorion

Zylorion is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zylorion