INDUSTRY LEADER ROB GRANT JOINS LOCKTON CHICAGO Grant will be based out of Lockton's Chicago office, located in West Loop, and will focus on providing innovative Risk & Employee Benefit solutions to midsize employers in the region

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton , the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, has named Rob Grant as Senior Vice President and Producer in the firm's Chicago office.

Grant joins Lockton with over 25 years of experience across roles in the industry including consulting and sales. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President in Aon's Chicago office, specializing in Health & Benefits and Total Rewards for mid- and large-market employers. Prior to Aon, Grant was a Principal at Mercer, a global consulting firm.

"Rob's hire comes during a time when Lockton is growing and further developing our client service offerings in Chicago," said Bob Wierema, President of Lockton's Midwest series. "Rob's experience perfectly aligns with our needs, and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership."

In his role, Grant will be responsible for strategy, well-being and employee engagement. Grant holds a degree in Economics from the University of Michigan and is involved in the local community. He has been an officer and Board Member with the Face the Future Foundation , a nonprofit organization working to help kids with craniofacial differences build brighter futures. Originally from St. Louis, Grant has established both his professional and personal life in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park over the past 20 years. He lives with his wife Tracy, and their six children, ranging from 9-23 years old.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 31 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

