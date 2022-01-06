COMMUNITY COFFEE, THE OFFICIAL STATE COFFEE OF LOUISIANA™, CELEBRATES THE START OF CARNIVAL SEASON WITH MARDI GRAS KING CAKE BLEND Fan favorite lets the good times roll with cinnamon and vanilla flavors

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee, the official State Coffee of Louisiana™, celebrates Carnival season, which starts today and runs through Mardi Gras on March 1, with its best-selling Mardi Gras King Cake blend. This fan favorite is a tribute to the beloved seasonal king cake tradition thought to have been brought to Louisiana in 1870 and now enjoyed in cities across the country.

First introduced as a limited-edition blend, Mardi Gras King Cake became so popular that Community Coffee now offers it year-round. Featuring aromatic cinnamon and sweet vanilla, this rich, delicious blend provides the festive flavors of Carnival in one perfect cup and pairs perfectly with a slice of king cake.

"Community Coffee has strong roots in Louisiana. We began here more than 100 years ago, so our connection to Mardi Gras has always been extra special. Our Mardi Gras King Cake Coffee is one way we can pay tribute to our origins, but more importantly, bring a cup of joy and celebration to our communities wherever they reside," said Community Coffee Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing Leah Herrington. "We love introducing this unique tradition to new fans when they taste our Mardi Gras King Cake blend."

According to tradition, king cake season begins Jan. 6, which is the Epiphany or Twelfth Night. The oval-shaped cakes, called king cakes in honor of the three kings, symbolize the unity of faiths. Each cake is decorated in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, gold and green, and has a tiny plastic baby charm hidden inside. The person who gets the baby in their slice of cake is "king" and brings the king cake to the next event. The last king cake of the year is traditionally served on Mardi Gras.

With Community Coffee Mardi Gras King Cake, fans can celebrate the flavors of Mardi Gras all year long. It is available online and at select grocers and retailers in 12-ounce bags or 12-count single-serve pods.

About Community Coffee Company

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and -operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee, which received a 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Products Award – Ready to Drink Coffee Drink for Espresso + Cream, is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

