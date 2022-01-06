Clarience Technologies Acquires Fleetilla to Strengthen Connectivity Portfolio as Electric and Autonomous Commercial Vehicles Arrive to North America

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarience Technologies, parent company to Truck-Lite, DAVCO filtration systems and Road Ready advanced telematics, has acquired Fleetilla, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based telematics provider that serves commercial trucking and transportation, accelerating efforts to bring the next-generation solutions that are expected to be in high demand as the industry adopts electric and autonomous vehicles.

"As connected technologies become the digital backbone supporting electric and autonomous vehicles, we want our solutions to set the industry benchmark," said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies. "Fleetilla offers unique solutions that complement our Road Ready products and strengthens our technology foundation as we develop next-generation connected solutions for tomorrow's electric and autonomous vehicles."

Fleetilla is a Telematics Innovator and a Powerful Addition to Clarience Technologies

Founded nearly two decades ago, Fleetilla is an end-to-end solutions provider for GPS fleet security, trailer tracking and equipment monitoring and has and been an industry innovator since its inception. Like Road Ready, the company produces hardware and application platforms that are modular and extensible, enabling the incorporation of newer technologies as they become available. Today, Fleetilla can be found on trailers and other assets across the United States as well as South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and West Africa.

"Fleetilla is excited to join the Clarience Technologies family," said Pradeep P. Kumar, Founder and CEO of Fleetilla. "In addition to our deep understanding of telematics and innovative offerings in this space, our customers can now benefit from the breadth of commercial vehicle products, automotive engineering and manufacturing capabilities that Clarience Technologies brings. Along with the Clarience team, Fleetilla is now well positioned to offer the next generation of telematics solutions to our current and prospective customers."

Clarience Technologies believes Fleetilla and its Road Ready brand are a perfect fit for developing the next generation of advanced telematics solutions. Fleetilla brings a unique open architecture internet of things (IoT) platform that uses APIs to easily integrate a broad set of data feeds. Meanwhile, the LogIQ™ partner network from Road Ready enables smart trailer functionality that's unmatched in the industry. The comprehensive data pool from which a fleet may someday analyze and act upon is unlike anything in the industry today.

"Fleetilla is a nimble organization that has proven it can innovate at or beyond the pace of industry change," said Nada Jiddou, Clarience Technologies Executive Vice President and General Manager for Road Ready, who will now oversee the Fleetilla business as well. "When you combine the technical capabilities and technologies from Fleetilla with our manufacturing scale, customer reach and industry experience, we are taking a major step forward to achieve our bold vision for the future of transportation."

Fleetilla brings unique solutions that have already been proven by customers in key vocational segments like construction and utility, including products designed to monitor work trailers as well as the specific equipment and tools that trailer hauls. Furthermore, several Clarience Technologies' companies including Truck-Lite, ECCO, and DAVCO, each offer products to that serve the vocational truck market. These established relationships will be beneficial as Fleetilla seeks to expand their customer reach in these segments.

Building the Future of the Industry at Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies was created in 2020 and consists of several leading names in transportation technology. Company leaders had the vision to see the impact new technologies were about to make to transportation, and they committed early on to forge a new company dedicated to finding better ways of applying these transformational technologies. Its Road Ready brand has been paving the way for advanced trailer telematics since its birth in 2017. Backed by the industry experience of Clarience Technologies' other leading brands, Truck-Lite, ECCO, and DAVCO, Road Ready approaches telematics differently than other telematics providers — with more than 70 years of know-how and partnership in the trucking industry.

The acquisition of Fleetilla comes only one day after DAVCO, also owned by Clarience Technologies, announced that its new $3.5 million Advanced Electronics Manufacturing Center in Saline, Michigan, would begin building Road Ready telematics hardware as the company prepares to fulfill the strong demand for its solutions.

