BioIQ Announces the Addition of 26 New Health Plan Customers in 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ , an industry leading digital population health and testing platform company for top U.S. employers, health plans, and government agencies, today announced the addition of 26 new national, regional, subsidiary, and state-based health plans to its customer base in 2021. BioIQ's health plan clients, representing more than 7 out of 10 fully insured American lives, contract with BioIQ to deliver scalable and timely engagement, at-home health testing, digital health, and vaccination strategies for their members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 41 percent of U.S. adults delayed or avoided medical care in the first half of 2020 because of concerns related to COVID-19, which includes routine, urgent, and emergency care.1 Deferred care impacted populations differently and understanding and addressing medical care avoidance and social determinants of health with targeted care delivery and communications, including at-home testing, remained a key focus for BioIQ clients in 2021. These initiatives enabled health plans to adapt and continue to meet HEDIS, Stars, and strategic healthcare goals.

"BioIQ experienced continued momentum in 2021 as health plans sought at-home testing and digital health solutions from proven providers," said Justin Bellante, Founder and CEO of BioIQ. "With more than 10 years of experience working with health plans to drive outcomes, BioIQ has moved beyond just convenient testing. Success in population health requires a platform that can integrate analytics, engagement, testing, reporting, and follow-up clinical care – all customized to the individual member profile while being executed at the scale of millions of lives."

Health plans and employers benefit from BioIQ's convenient health testing services through industry leading engagement, testing, and outcomes rates. By providing members with convenient options to access fully integrated healthcare services in home, community, or retail settings, health plans can achieve clinical adherence for preventable and treatable conditions and members can see better health outcomes. BioIQ's innovative technology platform supports population health by leveraging consumer analytics to maximize engagement and ensure that diagnostic testing and immunizations are delivered intelligently and at scale. Guided by a large, innovative group of health plan clients, BioIQ's solutions will continue to expand and evolve to meet the needs of members.

BioIQ is modernizing the diagnostic testing industry through a national network of labs and customized solutions that support payors, employers, and consumers. By aggregating testing solutions, optimizing lab capacity, and integrating testing with customers' needs and strategies, BioIQ ensures resilience and reliability so that employers and payors can protect workforces and members. With its first-of-its-kind health connectivity platform, BioIQ is uniquely positioned at the convergence of population health and the consumerization and retailization of healthcare to drive the shift to value-based care for payers and employers. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants. For more information, visit www.bioiq.com.

