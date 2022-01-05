Unibloc Pump, a Global Provider of Hygienic Flow Control Solutions, Acquires Standard Pump, a Leading Manufacturer of Hygienic Process Pumps Acquisition represents the second in four months for Unibloc Pump

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibloc Pump, a 38-year manufacturer of positive displacement pumps, air-operated double-diaphragm pumps, and other flow control products continues to grow its family of hygienic flow control brands through the acquisition of Standard Pump. Both Unibloc Pump and Standard Pump are located in the greater Atlanta metro area of Georgia.

Unibloc Pump Logo

Co-founded in 1992 by Don Murphy, Standard Pump is a 30-year manufacturer of sanitary and industrial process pumps, including drum pumps and other fluid handling equipment. Standard Pump serves food and beverage, chemical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and other diversified process manufacturing industries in more than 50 countries.

Currently led by Don Murphy's sons, Chris Murphy, Director of Operations, and James Murphy, Director of Sales, Standard Pump's 21,000-square-foot Duluth facility provides engineering, fabrication, testing, shipping, and receiving all under one roof. Both Chris Murphy and James Murphy will assume leadership roles within Unibloc, where they will utilize their expertise to support commercial and operational excellence in partnership with Unibloc leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Standard Pump to the Unibloc Pump family of companies," said Chris Stevens, CEO of Unibloc Pump. "Standard Pump's precision-engineered drum pumps, and hygienic pump packages position Unibloc for accelerated growth. Additionally, Standard Pump's in-house fabrication strengths, and its robust distribution network will provide new opportunities to grow sales across all flow control brands under the Unibloc Pump banner," added Stevens.

"As a long-time supplier to Unibloc Pump, we couldn't be happier merging with Unibloc Pump," said Chris Murphy. "We've known and respected the company for years and have a great relationship with their team. Plus, our skilled staff brings many strengths that will complement the product lines and customer services provided by Unibloc," Chris Murphy added.

"Our deep distribution network and sales processes make partnering with Unibloc Pump an excellent match," said James Murphy. "When combined with the talent, precision, and pride of our seasoned tradesmen, and our reputation for impeccable customer service, we're confident of the value we're providing to our customers through our partnership with Unibloc Pump," he said.

This is the second acquisition in four months for Unibloc Pump, a May River Capital portfolio company. In September 2021, the company announced its acquisition of Flotronic Pumps, a UK-based manufacturer of specialized hygienic, air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps and related accessories.

"Under Chris Murphy's and James Murphy's leadership, Standard Pump has been experiencing accelerating growth within attractive categories such as food and beverage processing," said Dan Barlow, Partner, May River Capital. "We're excited to welcome Chris, James, and the Standard Pump team to the Unibloc platform," said Barlow.

"The addition of Standard Pump greatly expands Unibloc's capabilities, product line offering, and access to attractive channel partner relationships," said Pat St. John, Principal, May River Capital. "It's a great fit for Unibloc across all categories," he added.

ABOUT UNIBLOC PUMP

Since 1984, Unibloc Pump has provided manufacturers in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, bakery and confection, meat and poultry, brewery, and transportation industries with precision-engineered sanitary pumps, strainers, valves, bubble traps, and other accessory products to tackle the toughest sanitary jobs. Unibloc Pump is the premier designer of efficient, easy-to-clean pumps that help customers fight downtime, achieve a lower cost of operation, and meet deadlines with confidence. For more information, please visit www.uniblocpump.com.

ABOUT STANDARD PUMP

Standard Pump, Inc., based in Duluth, GA., is a global manufacturer of sanitary and industrial process pumps and other high quality fluid handling equipment serving the food and beverage, chemical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and other diversified process manufacturing industries in more than 50 countries. Since its founding in 1992, Standard Pump has paired masterful craftsmanship with exceptional customer service through consistent delivery and quick response time. In the past twenty-nine years, the company's product line has grown to include drum pumps, air-operated double diaphragm pumps, and metering systems. For more information, please visit www.standardpump.com.

ABOUT MAY RIVER CAPITAL

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market, industrial growth companies. May River Capital invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution services. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com

Standard Pump Logo

Sanitary Metering Pump System by Standard Pump

May River Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/May River Capital)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unibloc Pump