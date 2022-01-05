Taylor Morrison Named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for Seventh Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They say that 'trust is hard to gain yet easy to lose,' but national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) continues to capture customers' trust across the country amidst the pandemic and a historically hot housing market. For the seventh year in a row (2016-2022), Taylor Morrison has been recognized with the coveted distinction of America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research, an annual study ranking homebuilders in the U.S. based on consumer trust.

"It is so special to be recognized for the very virtue our organization's foundation is built on and it fills me with pride to know that home shoppers have consistently rated us as the most trustworthy homebuilder," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "With our highest trust index score yet, this year's award is a testament to our strong brand, tremendous team members, and dedication to show up for our customers day in and day out."

"This year, more than ever, each of us relied upon those we trust. Taylor Morrison has once again risen to the moment and earned the America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Award for an unprecedented seventh year in a row," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "For Taylor Morrison to consistently capture the trust of the consumers they serve speaks loudly across the industry and we congratulate them on this achievement."

Last year, Taylor Morrison reached a historical best trust index score of 120.4, which increased to their highest score yet of 123.6 this year. In addition, on a national level, brand trust in the industry on average rose 1.3 percent year over year, compared to 2.6 percent for Taylor Morrison, doubling the industry average.

Throughout 2021, Taylor Morrison has led with integrity, building meaningful long-term relationships with homebuyers through open and honest communications. While navigating the challenges of COVID-19 along with material and labor shortages, they continued to put customers first, maintained their commitment to superior quality and sustainability, and provided an unmatched homebuying experience from start to finish.

2022 marks the tenth anniversary of Lifestory ranking homebuilders in its America's Most Trusted results. America's Most Trusted® Home Builder rankings are based on survey results of more than 50,000 home shoppers asked to rate the trustworthiness of homebuilders in the largest U.S. housing markets. The survey explores how the home shopping experience and brand interactions impact customers' perceptions of homebuilder brands.

Lifestory Research, a national independent market research firm who conducts the survey, measured consumer brand awareness and trust and ranked the top 25 homebuilders based on annual closings according to their trust score. For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

