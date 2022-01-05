SKYDECK CHICAGO AT WILLIS TOWER HOSTS LOVE ON THE LEDGE VALENTINE'S DAY CONTEST

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the fully transformed destination that features Chicago-centric exhibits and Instagram-worthy moments for an immersive look at the city from street to sky, announces its annual "Love on The Ledge" social media contest. The celebrated event at the Willis Tower observation deck gives adventurous couples the chance to tie the knot or renew their vows in a private, romantic ceremony high above the city at 1,353 feet in the sky.

Love on The Ledge

To enter the contest, couples are invited to submit a photo or video entry on Skydeck's Facebook page from January 5 – 28, 2022, sharing their love story and why they wish to experience Love on The Ledge. On February 1, 2022, up to four couples will be selected as winners of a private wedding ceremony or vow renewal on the nation's highest observation deck to take place on February 13, 2022, the Sunday of Valentine's Day weekend. Each ceremony will be held on The Ledge at Skydeck, the observation deck's glass boxes that extend over four feet from the building, offering unforgettable views of the city and skyline. New this year, couples will also experience the Chicago-centric museum on the lower level of the Tower, which delivers a photo-worthy and interactive experience celebrating the unique personality, history, neighborhoods and sites of our beloved home, Chicago.

"We're honored to continue supporting couples in their ultimate love stories. Skydeck has always been about creating unique, thrilling and memorable experiences high above our magical city," says Skydeck General Manager Randy Stancik. "With the newly transformed experience, the attraction further romanticizes Chicago, allowing guests to uniquely interact with our beloved city."

Each winning couple will enjoy a private 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop, complimented by romantic floral and décor, and can be accompanied by up to eight guests. Further, couples will receive a stay the night before at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop located directly across the street from Willis Tower, a professional photoshoot taken during and after the ceremony, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast.

Skydeck at Willis Tower boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen more than 1,096 proposals, 116 weddings, 20 vow renewals and tens of thousands of dates at Skydeck and on The Ledge. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

ABOUT SKYDECK CHICAGO AND THE LEDGE

Skydeck Chicago is the breathtaking, thrilling observatory destination atop the iconic Willis Tower. The highest observation deck in the United States, Skydeck provides views of the city spanning up to four states and 50 miles on a clear day. Recently named a Tripadvisor.com World's Top Ten Attraction, Skydeck features The Ledge, four glass floor balconies extending 4.3 feet from Willis Tower and made of three layers of half-inch thick glass laminated into one seamless unit. After undergoing an extensive transformation in 2021, Skydeck offers a one-stop, Chicago-themed experience, highlighting the rich history, culture, cuisine and architecture of the city. For more information, please visit www.theskydeck.com or follow us on social media at @skydeckchicago.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Zapwater Communications

Lauren Kelly and Bridget Keane

laurenk@zapwater.com | bridget@zapwater.com

312.943.0333

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago