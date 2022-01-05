Reid Collins & Tsai and ABI Partner for Three-Part Webinar Series - "Litigating Claims by Trustees: Avoiding Pitfalls at Each Stage of the Bankruptcy Process"

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) and leading plaintiffs' trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP have joined together to present a three-part webinar series beginning on January 12, 2022. The series, entitled "Litigating Claims by Trustees: Avoiding Pitfalls at Each Stage of the Bankruptcy Process," will focus on recurring issues that arise in post-bankruptcy litigation involving trustees and how to set up trustees for success in pursuing litigation claims.

Each session will cover a different phase of the process, beginning with pre-plan issues, moving on to plan confirmation and discovery, and culminating in the affirmative litigation of claims by trustees. Reid Collins attorneys will moderate the sessions and will be joined by an array of experienced panelists from across the country who will present diverse perspectives on these issues.

The sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

January 12, 2022 : Avoiding Pitfalls at the Pre-Plan Stage

February 10, 2022 : Avoiding Pitfalls at Plan Confirmation and the Investigation Phase

March 9, 2022 : Avoiding Pitfalls in Litigation and Recurring Legal Issues

The webinars will be presented live using ABI's online platform, with the opportunity for attendees to ask questions and interact with the panelists. CLE credit will also be available. For more information about the January 12 session or the series, and to register to attend, please click here or visit ABI's events page at https://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

About Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers, including former federal prosecutors, who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country. For more information, visit www.reidcollins.com.

About ABI

The American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 10,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org.

