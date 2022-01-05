Pure Watercraft Unveils New Electric Pontoon Boat

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, a leading manufacturer of electric boats and propulsion systems, today unveiled its groundbreaking all-electric pontoon boat at CES and opened pre-orders on its web site. This is the first product to result from Pure Watercraft's collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Pure Watercraft Electric Pontoon Boat. This is the first product to result from Pure Watercraft’s collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM).

This is the first product to result from Pure Watercraft's collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Pure Watercraft's affordable luxury all-electric pontoon boat provides a new level of enjoyment, performance, and low maintenance to a segment that represents approximately 20% of the US recreational boating market, growing more than 20% annually.

Pure Watercraft's 24'7" pontoon boat, with top speed of up to 23 mph, will have capacity for up to 10 people, and is powered by single or twin Pure Outboard motors and a GM battery pack of up to 66 kWh. It offers versatility for cruising, watersports and fishing while providing a quiet boating experience that only an all-electric boat can. Pricing is expected to start at $45,000 (single outboard) and $60,000 (twin outboard).

"Pontoon boating is booming, because people want to get out on the water and socialize with family and friends in the great outdoors. This boat gives them a more enjoyable experience, free from engine noise and the hassles of fuel and maintenance, at a price comparable to that of a conventional pontoon boat. This unprecedented value is a result of our relentless focus on efficiency."

Pre-orders are currently being accepted on the company's website , with first deliveries expected in late 2022.

Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation of boating. Founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington, the company delivers innovative electric marine propulsion that preserves the air and waterways for future generations. For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit https://www.purewatercraft.com/

Pure Watercraft logo (PRNewsfoto/Pure Watercraft)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Watercraft