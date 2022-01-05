"This is not only overwhelmingly exciting for AI, but for healthcare overall." Dr. Vipindas Chengat, founder of MayaMD.

MayaMD Brings The Future of AI Healthcare Home to Your TV in Collaboration with LG NOVA "This is not only overwhelmingly exciting for AI, but for healthcare overall." Dr. Vipindas Chengat, founder of MayaMD.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaMD, an AI healthcare company, is showcasing its conversational digital human AI health assistant at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, where it announced a new collaboration with LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for LG Electronics, to improve healthcare engagement & outcomes.

In the pilot, MayaMD plans to integrate its state of the art AI health assistant, called Maya, into LG Smart TVs to provide patients a more convenient and cost-effective way to manage their care. Initially starting with heart disease and healthy heart care, the pilot will measure the impact and effectiveness of serving information to patients from their TVs.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the US accounting for 650,000 deaths annually. As a direct access point to information in a digestible format, Maya can be a welcomed resource for people wanting to take charge of their health and better manage their care.

"We are only just beginning to grasp the possibilities offered by this technology to change healthcare for the better. It's exciting what we can achieve working together with LG NOVA," said Dr. Vipindas Chengat, cofounder of MayaMD. "Home healthcare solutions offer patients an accessible care option, especially in light of the pandemic which is causing patients to delay care. MayaMD offers a creative way for patients to communicate with their healthcare team and not a miss a beat."

"We hope AI-based applications like MayaMD can benefit patients not just in metro-areas, but also in rural or underserved areas where limited access to care has been an issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to get care out to people. Through this collaboration with LG NOVA, we'll be able to create a wide access point for Maya to reach more people in their homes," Christian Habermann, cofounder & CMO.

Maya can provide in-depth information on over 8,600 diagnoses and easily integrates with clinician and doctors' services to serve as the main connection point for specialized care. The focus on heart disease aligns with a "ongoing/existing?" program in a cardiology center.

About MayaMD

MayaMD creates digital tools powered with AI to deliver the most relevant health and medical information for patients, insurers and providers. Visit www.mayamd.ai to learn more.

MayaMD logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MayaMD