HCI Equity Partners Announces Four Promotions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on partnering with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and B2B service companies, announced today the promotions of Scott Gibaratz to Partner; Brendon Biddle and Tim Frend to Managing Director; and Matt Clark to Vice President.

Scott Gibaratz, Partner, joined HCI in 2004 and plays a leading role in the diligence, acquisition and management of HCI's portfolio companies. In addition to over a decade of leadership experience in private equity, Scott brings extensive experience as an M&A banker and corporate CFO. He has played a leadership role in the firm's building products practice and the recent exits of Summit Interconnect and The Delaney Hardware Company. He is a mentor to the investment team and plays a key role in the leadership of the firm.

Brendon Biddle, Managing Director, has been at HCI since 2006 and has a central role in HCI's evaluation and execution of its investment mandate. With significant experience in the defense and distribution markets, he currently provides deal leadership for HCI portfolio companies Pacific Defense, JGB Enterprises, Inc., AmerCareRoyal and Consolidated Hospitality Supplies.

Tim Frend, Managing Director, joined HCI in 2006 and in addition to deal leadership he heads the firm's business development and deal origination activities. He also works with HCI portfolio companies Tech24, MSI Express and SDS Rx, playing a key role in diligence, underwriting, transaction execution and management of growth strategies.

Matt Clark, Vice President, joined HCI in 2020 and brings almost a decade of broad business experience from best in class organizations such as KKR, Gardner Denver and Wharton. Matt is responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring investments made by the firm and works with HCI portfolio companies Tech24, JGB Enterprises, Inc., and Commercial Steel Treating Corp.

"These promotions recognize the significant and continuing contributions of Scott, Brendon, Tim and Matt to the success of HCI," said Doug McCormick, HCI Managing Partner. "Like the businesses in which we invest, our success is determined by fielding a winning team and giving them the platform and resources to be successful. We look forward to the impact these exceptional leaders will have with these expanded roles and responsibilities."

Dan Dickinson, HCI Managing Partner, added, "HCI is fortunate to have attracted these talented and committed leaders to our team, and they have our deep appreciation. We are a people-first, close-knit firm and we believe our future success depends on the capability, commitment and creativity of our people."

