Dwayne Edmondson Promoted to VP of Purchasing and Supply Management

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros ( https://thewoundpros.com/ ) today announced Dwayne Edmondosn as vice president of purchasing and supply management at the company. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities. It also partners with facilities to offer advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds as well as wound care education for staff.

Dwayne Edmondson holds a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace engineering from the University at Buffalo in New York as well as a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration and Management from New York College at Buffalo. He brings over a decade of expertise in supply chain management to his new role in the Wound Pros.

Since starting his career in a Sales Associate role in 2005, Dwayne has risen through the ranks in various industries and organizations to assume management roles as an astute supply chain professional. He has worked as a supply chain manager, purchasing manager and supply chain consultant. Dwayne Joined The Wound Pros in December 2020 as a supply chain manager and was promoted to purchasing and supply chain manager before being promoted to vice president of purchasing and supply management.

Dwayne's mission as a supply chain expert is identifying ways to increase efficiency and reduce expenses without compromising quality. To achieve this, he aims to bring positive synergy and drive to develop successful teamwork in both diverse domestic and international partnerships. At the Wound Pros, he works with multidisciplinary teams including doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a physician-owned and managed company. It is an accredited supplier of Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) and a Medicare Part B provider in the United States. The company provides wound care services to long-term facilities across the country, including digital wound management, mobile vascular assessment, digital supply tracking, advanced EHR systems, and advanced wound care dressings. The Wound Pros uses a "hightech" approach incorporating AI to improve standardization and wound healing outcomes and a "high-touch" approach providing human-to-human interactions for customer service and quality service delivery to its clients.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

