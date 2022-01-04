iCreditWorks Announces Chris Wright as Chief Growth Officer for its Omni-Channel Point-Of-Sale Financing Platform

Chris Wright, formerly Vice President of Commercial Operations for Dentsply Sirona, joins iCreditWorks and is responsible for commercial growth as it reimagines consumer financing at the point-of-sale.

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, today announced the hiring of Chris Wright as Chief Growth Officer for its omni-channel Point-Of-Sale (POS) financing solution. Having spent more than 20 years at Dentsply Sirona driving top-line revenue performance and the commercialization of innovative technology solutions within the dental marketplace, Chris will now lead the commercial growth of iCreditWorks.

Chris Wright as CGO

"The technology offering and value proposition of iCreditWorks are compelling for providers and patients," says Wright. "I'm looking forward to building a world-class team and forming strong partnerships with leading healthcare networks and industry partners to realize the Company's enormous growth potential."

In his new role, Wright will be responsible for the commercial growth strategy and delivering operational excellence for iCreditWorks. In addition to identifying high-growth partnership opportunities for iCreditWorks, Wright will be charged with building the brand and developing relationships with key opinion leaders and influencers throughout the dental and healthcare verticals.

"We're thrilled that Chris has joined iCreditWorks," remarked Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "His addition to our management team demonstrates our ability to attract exceptional talent in support of our mission to transform POS financing and advocate responsible lending within the marketplace."

A 12-time Leadership Award winner at Dentsply Sirona, Wright will apply his extensive experience and industry knowledge to the iCreditWorks brand proposition and meaningfully contribute to the Company's mission of empowering consumers to access flexible financing 24/7 from their mobile devices. He will join Niko Spezial, Vice President of Network Activation and Business Development at iCreditWorks (formerly Manager of Sales and Training Development at Align Technology) to continue the expansion of the platform's branded offering within the healthcare sector.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience with a broad "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing product suite, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

