Commercial Metals Company Completes Southern California Land Sale

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced the completion of its previously reported process to sell a large parcel of land in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The gross proceeds from this transaction total $313 million. CMC was represented in the transaction by Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage, Inc., a global commercial real estate services provider.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metals products, and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

View original content:

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company