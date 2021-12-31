UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and December 8, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 18, 2022.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The FDA raised concerns about the validity of Reata's clinical study design trials to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome. This created a significant risk that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reata, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

