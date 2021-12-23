MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced it has completed production of its first customer-ready electric snowmobiles and is working with governing agencies on final approvals to begin first deliveries to pre-order customers in early 2022.

Taiga Reaches Manufacturing Milestone with Production of First Electric Snowmobiles (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)

"Today represents the shared dream and vision of our entire organization coming to life as the first snowmobiles come off the production line. I am proud of the demonstrated ability and perseverance from employees who together have overcome challenges as we navigate unprecedented supply chain volatility," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "With the sleds soon ready for the snow, we are excited by the idea of our customers being able to ride on these cutting-edge machines that embody winter exploration without compromise."

Over the past year, Taiga has focused on ramping up production rates through several build and testing phases aimed towards improving manufacturing efficiency and quality in key areas including battery automation, chassis systems, propulsion and connected platforms. By leveraging its innovative clean-sheet design, scalable technology, and refined mass-production processes at Taiga's 130,000 sq. ft. Montreal facility, 2022 will allow the manufacturer to increase vehicle delivery across its product line.

Taiga has also been hard at work spearheading off-road exploration electrification. In the fall, it announced the launch of its electric off-road charging network, which began with on-water charging stations. Recently, the Company began installing its first off-road charging stations as part of a trail loop through the forests of the Mauricie and Lanaudière regions in Québec. These first charging locations each feature Level 2 chargers, as well as two Level 3 DC Fast Chargers resulting in the first long distance snowmobile trail in the world with access to charging stations.

For full pre-order reservation details on electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts, please visit taigamotors.ca.

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to expected timelines for achieving mass production capabilities and deliveries, the receipt of the governing agencies approvals, the anticipated performance of customer experiences and customer demand for Taiga's products. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, further supply chain disruptions, and the impact of such disruptions on ability to fulfil orders, and those described in the management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, and under "Risk Factors" in the final non-offering prospectus dated March 26, 2021, of Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation