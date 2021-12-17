Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors.

The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.

"In the high-voltage rebate business, data analytics have become a competitive differentiator. Insights are crucial for suppliers to reinvest their revenues aggressively into rebates to attract more buyers and sales, and the member buyers are looking for rebates with the best returns," said Tredence CEO and co-founder Shub Bhowmick. "Staying true to our vision of enabling last-mile adoption of analytics, we are bringing rebate management platform innovation under our umbrella to help clients chase opportunities actively and maximize ROI."

"We are excited for Tredence to continue to build the rebate platform leveraging AI and data science and drive value for clients through last-mile analytics. Tredence brings rigor to the entire ecosystem with AI-powered automation and intelligence and I am confident our customers will have seamless transition," said Exactus Advisors LLP CEO and Managing Partner Thomas G. Lebamoff.

Tredence is doubling down on its innovation efforts in rebate management to help suppliers, buying groups and buyers forge strong relationships based on shared processes, data and growth while delivering contextual intelligence to each user.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is 1,000-plus employees strong with offices in Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, travel and industrials as clients.

About Exactus Advisors LLP

Exactus Advisors, headquartered in Chicago, solves complex business problems by creating simple, practical solutions that drive operational improvement and value in Lead to Cash systems and processes, delivery and execution assurance, and Leadership Development and Strategy. To achieve this, we invest our time upfront to get to know you and your business, allowing us to use a combination of our expertise and your insight to create a uniquely tailored solution alongside professional execution support if desired. We have a proven record of producing improved, sustainable value with over three decades of experience advising and delivering for our clients. Learn more at www.exactusadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

