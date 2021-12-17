PHYSICIAN'S WEEKLY ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL EDITORIAL BOARD FURTHERING ITS 'BY PHYSICIAN'S FOR PHYSICIAN'S' COMMITMENT FOR CONTENT, NEWS & MARKETING SOLUTIONS

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly, a leading source of trusted medical information for healthcare providers at the point of care, welcomed members to a newly established Editorial Board, led by Physician's Weekly Editor-in-Chief Linda Girgis, MD, FAAFP. The distinguished group of physicians bring with them new perspectives for 2022, poised to contribute diverse insights and knowledge to further strengthen the company's content and direction.

Physician's Weekly's editorial tradition as a credible and authoritative source of information is built on the guidance from physicians, for physicians across all specialties. In a recently conducted survey, nearly all of Physician's Weekly readers (95%) agree that the content is trustworthy and valuable.* The addition of an Editorial Board will help optimize how Physician's Weekly continues to serve practicing physicians from 24 specialties with relevant content and innovative products.

"Physician's Weekly is really committed to being the voice of physicians and I am thrilled with the opportunity to collaborate with these dedicated colleagues and contribute to the continued growth of Physician's Weekly as a leading resource for medical information," said Physician's Weekly Editor-in-Chief, Linda Girgis, MD, FAAFP.

The members of the Physician's Weekly Editorial Board, are:

Linda Girgis , MD, FAAFP, Physician's Weekly Editor-in-Chief, Private Practice; Rutgers Robert Wood Johns Medical School; Harvard Medical School

Jasminka Criley , MD, FACP, FHM, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA

Alex McDonald , MD, FAAFP, CAQSM, Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

Don Dizon , MD, FACP, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University ; Lifespan Cancer Institute; Rhode Island Hospital

Mark Mulunski, MD, FACC, FACP, Orlando VA Medical Center; University of Florida College of Medicine

Umbereen S. Nehal , MD, MPH, Medical Affairs for Community Healthcare Network

About Physician's Weekly ( www.physiciansweekly.com )

For nearly 40 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in more than 33,000 top medical institutions and group practices across the US. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, as well as accredited continuing education activities.

*1st Party Data

