INSTACART AND CAMPBELL PARTNER TO RECOGNIZE INSTACART SHOPPER COMMUNITY

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, is partnering with Campbell Soup Company to celebrate the Instacart shopper community during the holiday season. In appreciation of the shopper community's efforts to deliver groceries and everyday essentials to families and households across the country, Campbell is providing $50,000 in prizes for Instacart shoppers as part of the first-of-its-kind Souper Shopper Sweepstakes.

Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart)

During the busy holiday season, Instacart shoppers provide a helping hand to customers in their local communities, delivering everything from food and beverages to gifts for loved ones. Beginning December 17, 2021, Instacart shoppers can become eligible for the sweepstakes by delivering 10 or more batches to customers during the holiday season.

"We're excited to team up with Campbell to recognize shoppers during this important time. Instacart shoppers deliver more than just groceries — they bring customers all of the ingredients they need to create special holiday memories. We're especially grateful for their efforts during the holiday season, and are proud to be partnering with Campbell to celebrate the Instacart shopper community," said Daniel Danker, Vice President of Shopper & Fulfillment at Instacart.

All U.S.-based full-service shoppers are eligible to participate in the Souper Shopper Sweepstakes. Any shopper who completes at least 10 deliveries between December 17 and December 29 will be entered into the contest for a chance to win a $200 or $500 prize. In total, Campbell will provide $50,000 in prizes for Instacart to award to its shoppers, with the opportunity for more than 200 shoppers to be rewarded for their efforts during the holiday season.

"In the spirit of helping those who serve others, Campbell is proud to offer this sweepstakes to support Instacart shoppers who are delivering the essentials during this busy holiday season," said Michelle Morale, Vice President of Digital Commerce, Omni Shopper and Sales Transformation at Campbell. "Their efforts to help us connect people through food they love make it possible for people across North America to experience Campbell's products, and we're thrilled to partner with our friends at Instacart on this initiative."

In addition to the $50,000 in prizes that Campbell is providing, the company is also running in-app banners for Instacart customers notifying them that their order is helping a shopper qualify for entry into the Souper Shopper Sweepstakes.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2021 net sales of nearly $8.5 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

