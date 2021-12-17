Checkout.com taps Meron Colbeci as new chief product officer Company rounds out executive leadership team with digital currency and payments tech expert as CPO

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued drive to innovate across its global payments processing platform, Checkout.com today announced the appointment of Meron Colbeci as its chief product officer.

CheckOut.com

As the former head of consumer product management at Novi—Meta's fintech product group—and a senior product leader at SoFi and PayPal before that, Colbeci brings deep crypto and fiat payments and financial services experience to Checkout.com. In this newly created role, he will oversee the company's product management, product operations and design functions worldwide.

The news is part of the company's broader executive team expansion—including the addition of a new CFO, CHRO, CMO, CRO and CTO this year alone. And it marks a notable focus on the plans to continue enhancing its cloud-based service offering for enterprise-scale merchants around the world.

"At our core, we are passionate about the application of emerging technologies to solve real-world opportunities for enterprise merchants," said Guillaume Pousaz, founder and CEO at Checkout.com. "Meron's experience as a close partner and customer at Novi—and his years with numerous other fintech leaders—means he's well-positioned to take our product efforts to the next level. I'm excited to partner with him as we push the boundaries of what's possible."

Colbeci was drawn to the opportunity in part because of the company's continued investment in alternative payment methods and emerging digital currency technologies--as well as its unique and differentiated vision for the future.

"Having worked with Checkout.com before, I had a good sense of how great the technology was and how capable the team was," said Colbeci. "As I spent more time with Guillaume and the rest of the leadership team, I was inspired by the focus on building customer-first technologies that will help democratize access to the digital economy."

Colbeci will be based at Checkout.com's office in the San Francisco Bay Area, and plans to relocate with his family to the center of the company's product and development efforts in Europe over the next year.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com provides the fastest, most reliable payments in more than 150 currencies, with in-country acquiring, world-class fraud filters and reporting through one API. Checkout.com can accept all major international credit and debit cards, as well as popular alternative and local payment methods. The company launched in 2012 and now has a team of over 1700 people across 19 offices worldwide, offering local expertise where it's needed. Find out more at www.checkout.com .

