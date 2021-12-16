WILDBRAIN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL MATTERS AT ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated November 17, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, held virtually today. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's Auditor, and Shareholders also approved the Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Withheld Karine Courtemanche 99.92% 0.08% Amanda Cupples 99.88% 0.12% Deborah Drisdell 99.90% 0.10% Eric Ellenbogen 99.94% 0.06% Erin Elofson 99.91% 0.09% Alan Hibben 99.94% 0.06% Steven Landry 99.83% 0.17% Geoffrey Machum 99.78% 0.22% Thomas McGrath 99.90% 0.10% Jonathan Whitcher 98.43% 1.57% Donald Wright 99.82% 0.18%

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba! Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com.

