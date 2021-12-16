WAGNER LOGISTICS PARTNERS WITH LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Logistics, a third-party logistics company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital to fund the Company's continued expansion. Headquartered in North Kansas City, MO, Wagner is an asset-light third-party logistics ("3PL") provider focused on contract warehousing, fulfillment, and related transportation services to customers across a variety of industries, including paper & packaging, heavy industrials, aerospace and defense, outdoor equipment, automotive, and direct-to-consumer, among others.

Founded in 1946 by John P. Wagner, Wagner Logistics has experienced rapid growth over the past decade and today operates 24 facilities in 13 states totaling over 7 million square feet of warehouse space. Wagner's 650+ team members are committed to providing exemplary service for its blue-chip customer base, which includes several Fortune 500 companies.

"LVC is thrilled to cement a partnership with Wagner," commented Ray Jeandron, Partner at LongueVue Capital. "Wagner's customer-centric philosophy, broad IT and operational capabilities, and value-added services differentiate the Company in the 3PL marketplace. It is a pleasure to welcome Wagner to the LongueVue Capital family as LVC III's 12th platform investment."

Brian Smith, CEO of Wagner Logistics, commented, "Wagner Logistics is excited to partner with LongueVue Capital. The LVC team brings the right combination of experience, industry knowledge, and strategic resources to support Wagner as we accelerate our growth trajectory and continue to find ways to better serve our customers. We are eager to begin this new chapter in the Company's history with our new partners."

"Wagner has a strong value proposition, excellent historical operating metrics, top-notch leadership, and a proven track record of success in the 3PL arena," added Scott McWilliams, LVC's Transportation & Logistics Operating Partner. "I have known Brian and the Wagner organization for well over a decade and have watched the Company successfully grow into a market leader with nationwide scale. It is a true privilege for LVC to have the opportunity to back such a great team as the Company embarks upon its next phase of growth."

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction, and LVC's legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.

ABOUT LONGUEVUE CAPITAL

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC's team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including specialty manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, business and industrial services, and food and beverage. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

