Video Released of Marlboro County Sheriff and Deputy Assaulting Inmate Deputy Cook shocks Johnson while Sheriff Lemon shouts "Pop it to him."

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Strom Law Firm representing Jarrel Lee Johnson, the Marlboro County man who was repeatedly tased by Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook, today released body camera video of the incident which led to criminal indictments for Lemon and Cook this week.

The video clearly shows Lemon clearly staging the incident ordering one deputy to remove Johnson's handcuffs and then-Deputy Cook to "tase the hell out of him." Cook continues to deploy his taser well after Johnson, who has a history of mental health issues, is subdued and compliant. Lemon can be heard directing the incident, calling for Cook to "Pop it to him."

Both Lemon and Cook have been charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Misconduct in Office.

"This is clear and undeniable abuse," said Bakari Sellers, an attorney with Strom Law Firm representing Johnson. "I want to specifically thank the SC State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for their determined and transparent investigation and those deputies who put their duty and integrity ahead of their careers in order to bring this abuse to light."

"Without them, we might never have known the truth."

"The truth is that these two men sworn to protect and serve repeatedly assaulted someone with real mental health issues and then tried to cover it up," said Amy Willbanks, another attorney representing Johnson. "It's just that simple."

Johnson continues to get treatment in order to heal both physically and mentally, and begin to repair his relationships with his family.

Click HERE to watch the video.

View original content:

SOURCE Strom Law Firm, LLC