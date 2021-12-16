Thought Industries Wins Gold for 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Learning Technology for External Training category. Originally announced on Dec. 9, 2021, the win is Thought Industries' fifth consecutive recognition by Brandon Hall. All winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

Thought Industries wins Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Gold Award for 2021

The gold award recognizes Thought Industries Reporting Hub , which provides learning program managers with unparalleled data analysis and insight into performance across an organization's learning initiatives, including overall learning business impact. The Reporting Hub builds on Thought Industries' software platform for customer learning management (CLM), which empowers businesses to create compelling learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals.

"This year's recognition by the Brandon Hall Group validates our commitment to bringing organizations customized learning experiences with business-critical insights that can grow their bottom line," said Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "We're honored to be recognized for our technology advancements that all lead back to one central focus: bringing organizations the tools and insights to grow their customer learning programs and, ultimately, bolster their business impact."

"Technology has never been more critical for success in external training than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the reporting and data analysis," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their external training strategies."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world- class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

