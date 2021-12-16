Talkiatry Strengthens Leadership Team as it Prepares for National Expansion Talkiatry welcomes Adam Bunke as Head of Design and Nhi Corcoran as Head of Marketing.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of responsible, high-quality and accessible in-network psychiatric care today announced the latest additions to its leadership team by appointing Adam Bunke as Head of Design and Nhi Corcoran as Head of Marketing.

Bunke joins Talkiatry from Philips as Design Director and Creative Strategist. He brings along 17 years of design expertise and held central leadership roles at CareDox, Inc.(Now SchoolCare), Remedy Partners (Now Signify Health), and Evok Advertising and Design. As Head of Design at Talkiatry, Bunke will lead design initiatives across the company including teams in product development, software engineering, clinical workflow, and patient experience.

Corcoran joins Talkiatry with 8+ years of experience in creative marketing, storytelling and brand strategy, most recently at her own firm, Nhiyc Creates where she advised and consulted with corporations, entrepreneurs and startups. She brings cognitive anthropology, accessibility and equity inclusion expertise. She also holds a key role on the executive board of directors for the national Arts & Cultural advocacy non-profit, Be An #Arts Hero. At Talkiatry, Corcoran will be responsible for leading and overseeing brand and growth marketing initiatives nationwide.

"As we begin expanding operations, I'm confident Nhi and Adam will help drive Talkiatry's mission and brand awareness forward," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "With demand for mental health care at an all-time high, continuing to strengthen our leadership team to support our staff members, clinicians, and patients allows Talkiatry to meet the ever growing demand for our innovative platform."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a leading mental health care company that provides high-quality psychiatric care via telehealth or in-person. It works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 60,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the country's finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com .

