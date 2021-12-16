Qualis Certified As a Best Workplace for 2021

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis, the nation's first durable medical equipment (DME) management firm, has been certified as a Best Workplace for 2021 by the Best Workplaces Institute. The Best Workplace designation is given to companies that score in the "flourishing" range for employee engagement and culture, as determined by an anonymous survey of all company employees.

"I'm proud of the team we've built and the designation as a Best Workplace," said Qualis CEO, Jared Kelley. "Earlier this year, our company pondered a simple question: 'what do we believe?' This was an exercise to meet each team member where they are and to discover how their role impacts the service provided to our hospice partners and their patients. We learned that our people have a heart for each other and our mission."

According to the Best Workplace Institute: "An organization is flourishing when its employees are engaged at an intellectual and emotional level, experience a true sense of meaning and purpose in their work and are very happy. Employees feel positive about themselves, optimistic about their futures and know there are people that really care about them."

BWI's proprietary survey model probes areas such as teamwork, talent, growth, compensation, leadership, strategy, and communication. Qualis employee participation in the optional survey was 100 percent.

Qualis believes the DME service is a direct reflection of its hospice partners, and this belief is deeply embedded in the quality of care patients receive at the end of life. Qualis is the DME first line of defense and its services impact the end-of-life experience for the patient, their loved ones, and the company's hospice partners.

About Qualis

Formed in 2005, Qualis is the nation's first DME management company that enables hospices to improve DME costs and optimize DME utilization to provide the best patient experience. In addition to managing DME vendors, Qualis acts as a single source software to manage contracts, consolidate invoices, order, and track DME deliveries. The result is a partner focused on improving patient care, lowering costs, and providing effective management tools. Learn more at Qualis.com.

