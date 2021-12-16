Pro Football Doc to Take on Basketball and Baseball with New Website: Sports Injury Central Three Additional Former Team Doctors Added To Provide Free Real-Time Injury Assessments

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Doc (PFD), the nation's premier free source for injury information catering to sports bettors and fantasy players, today announced due to high demand from subscribers, they will be expanding into both basketball and baseball through their new website: Sports Injury Central (www.sicscore.com). Within Sports Injury Central, the company will add Pro Basketball Doc and Pro Baseball Doc to the popular Pro Football Doc (Official Injury Expert of FanDuel), and will provide year-round, up-to-the-minute injury updates and performance projections not found through any other source.

Sports Injury Central - your go-to site for all things related to injuries, including unique insights to help gamblers and fantasy players.

Sports bettors and fantasy players rely on timely and accurate injury reports. Until now, these reports relied solely on the information provided by the teams and were often murky with designations such as "doubtful" and "questionable." Sports Injury Central provides insightful injury assessments that break down what the injury means to the player, the team, and their upcoming matchup. In addition, Sports Injury Central provides a SIC Score for every team - a proprietary numerical injury grading system that evaluates the health of every team, notable individual players, and key offensive/defensive matchups.

"The plan was always to move into other sports when we were ready," said company founder Dr. David Chao. "Rebranding as Sports Injury Central allows us to do just that. My 17 years as team doctor with the Chargers gives me the insider knowledge to assess football injuries for bettors and fantasy players. I'm thrilled to bring in three respected team doctors who have the same extensive backgrounds in basketball and baseball. It's a game changer for us."

The new doctors joining Sports Injury Central include:

Dr. John Hefferon - NBA's Chicago Bulls

Dr. Walt Lowe - NFL's Houston Texans and NBA's Houston Rockets

Dr. John Conway - MLB's Texas Rangers

"I'm very impressed with the injury analysis Dr. Chao and his team at Pro Football Doc have done on the football side," said Dr. Hefferon. "I'm excited to bring my expertise to the basketball portion of the business. With the lineup of former team doctors that has been assembled across multiple sports, I expect Sports Injury Central to be the clear leader in sports injury analysis for many years to come."

In addition to SIC Scores, the Sports Injury Central website features articles, videos, podcasts, and real-time player updates. For more information, please visit www.sicscore.com .

About Pro Football Doc

Pro Football Doc gives bettors and fantasy players the injury information they need to give them an edge. Dr. David Chao was the San Diego Chargers' team doctor for 17 years. Prior to his years with the Chargers, he earned his undergraduate degree at Harvard University. Doc has a unique ability to quickly diagnose injuries and assess their impact on performance, recovery, and season-long value. Doc has been featured in the New York Times, SiriusXM, CNBC, FanDuel, Outkick, and FantasyPros.

