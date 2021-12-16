Predictive Health Diagnostics Company's Morningstar Laboratories Receives Clinical Laboratory Permit from Pennsylvania Department of Health

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and facilitate improved patient care, today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued a clinical laboratory permit (CLP) to Morningstar Laboratories ("Morningstar").

Douglas S. Harrington, M.D., PHDC Chief Medical Officer and Morningstar Laboratories Director commented, "Morningstar's CLP for the state of Pennsylvania is highly significant to PHDC's growth and expansion of services into targeted regions. As the fifth most populous state in the U.S., Pennsylvania has a vast healthcare landscape, but one challenged with unmet medical needs and broad disparities in access to healthcare services. Morningstar's entry into Pennsylvania enables us to provide much needed laboratory services to large communities, both urban and rural, while also adding another state to our certification footprint, now spanning 4 states, including the 1st and 5th most populous.

"Due to the pandemic and even at the present time, Pennsylvania's healthcare system is overburdened with daily COVID-19 cases that are amongst the highest in our country," Dr. Harrington added. "Morningstar's COVID-19 antibody testing services provide another much-needed resource for hospitals, physicians and patients statewide."

Morningstar, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory and is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). In addition to Pennsylvania, Morningstar holds current licensures for its operations in California, Rhode Island, and Maryland.

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

