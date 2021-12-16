National Brands Imagine Great Moments for Kids This Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of great moments are made at Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation each year. This holiday season, national brands are supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America's youth and families through giving campaigns, in-store activations and donation opportunities that will help kids thrive all-year-round.

Shop in-store or online to help create more great moments for kids and teens.

Whether it's the safe space that waits for them after school, the opportunity that empowers them to pursue a passion or new career, or a caring mentor that reminds them of their self-worth and potential, a Boys & Girls Club plays many important roles in a young person's life.

Today, more than 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs serve kids and teens, guiding them on a path toward a great future. Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes that every young person has the ability to succeed. In fact, according to a 2021 survey, 94% of kids and teens described their time at the Club as a safe and positive experience, with 88% crediting Clubs for providing them with opportunity.

Now through the end of the year, national brands are committed to supporting America's youth at Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation. Shop in-store or online to help create more great moments for kids and teens:

Forever 21

Nov. 4 – Dec. 31, 2021

As Forever 21 seeks to hire nearly 3,000 new employees this holiday season, the retailer has committed to donate $21 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every new employee hired between Nov. 4 – Dec. 31. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, Forever 21 launched their "It's The Love You Give" holiday campaign on November 4, contributing $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every purchase made from their "cozy collection" in stores or online at www.Forever21.com. Customers are invited to round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, 2021

Give the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings this holiday season. One dollar from every bottle sold supports local youth through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

The Coca-Cola Company

Oct. 15 – Dec. 31, 2021

This holiday season, Fanta and Family Dollar are teaming up to make a difference in your community by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs through the Make Every Sip Count program. To learn how to nominate your local Club go to Coke.com/FamilyDollar and visit your local Family Dollar.

Family Dollar

Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, 2021

From November 26 through December 31, Family Dollar will match donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America up to $75,000 to ensure more kids have the meals, mentors, and meaningful life experiences to get them to their next great moment. Help Family Dollar reach this goal by donating online at bgca.org/great-moments

Reebok

Nov. 30 – Dec. 31, 2021

Starting November 30th in honor of Giving Tuesday, for every UNLOCKED member purchase Reebok will donate $10 up to $250K to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The organization will use a portion of the funds to bring more physical activity to children through its partnership with Reebok's BOKS program. This campaign ends December 31, 2021.

Lexus

Nov. 22, 2021 – Jan. 3, 2022

This year, Lexus is making this December one to remember for kids affiliated with Boys & Girls Club of America. Nationally, Lexus will provide a $300,000 charitable donation to the organization. Locally, Lexus Dealers will have the opportunity to surprise Boys & Girls Club members across the country with something special and exciting from their wish list – and deliver it with a big red bow. A few of the special moments will be captured on video and shared on social media.

adidas

Now – July 15, 2022

From now until July 15, 2022, adidas stores will invite customers to round-up or donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Neiman Marcus

Nov. 1 – Jan. 31, 2021

Neiman Marcus is Giving Big, and Loving Even Bigger this holiday season! Beginning November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs while shopping online and in-stores, supporting local Clubs in Neiman Marcus communities.

Lilly Pulitzer

Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2021

On Giving Tuesday, Lilly Pulitzer will honor the season of giving and their on-going partnership with Boys & Girls Club of America through a $15,000 donation and will launch an in-store program and online donation page at bgca.org/LillyPulitzer to encourage their community to join in giving to this incredible organization. Year-to-date, Lilly Pulitzer has donated $110,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to 'be the sunshine' for all youth who walk through their doors.

Microsoft

Nov. 11 – Dec. 31, 2021

Help bring kids and teens their next great moment this holiday season! Donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this holiday without having to open your wallet, simply by using Microsoft Bing. To start giving, sign up for Microsoft Rewards, turn on Give with Bing, and select Boys & Girls Clubs of America as your nonprofit of choice. Your Bing searches will earn points that automatically turn into donations for Boys & Girls Clubs – bringing youth their next great moment toward a great future.

PUMA

Dec 1 – Dec 31, 2021

Give the gift of play! PUMA believes every child should have access to a safe place to play and will be supporting Boys & Girls Clubs through a giveback program at their flagship store in New York City.

Dell Technologies

This holiday season, Dell Technologies will continue their work to champion digital inclusion through providing access to technology, connectivity, and digital literacy around the world by donating new laptops to more than 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

Papa Murphy's

Nov. 29 – Dec. 26, 2021

From November 29- December 26, $1.00 from every Papa Murphy's Quarterback Bundle sold during the period will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Customers will also have the opportunity to donate separately throughout the campaign period to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information on how Boys & Girls Clubs of America, or how to support our youth and teens for their next great moment this holiday season visit BGCA.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

