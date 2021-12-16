Immunolight, LLC Now Recruiting Patients for Phase 1 Trial of the X-PACT System in Solid Tumors

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunolight LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm leading the way in advancing technologies to transform cancer treatment, announced today it is now recruiting patients for a phase 1 study of its X-PACT Cancer Treatment system in Breast, Melanoma, Sarcoma and Head and Neck Cancers, to be conducted at Duke University Medical Center.

The heart of the X-PACT system is 8-MOP (also known as 8-methoxypsoralen or methoxsalen) which has been successfully used for decades in the treatment of autoimmune disease, skin disorders and certain skin and blood cancers. However, since UV light, which is needed to activate 8-MOP, cannot penetrate through tissue, it has not been possible to use 8-MOP to treat solid tumors. Immunolight's X-PACT system solves this problem. Innovative Immunolight phosphor materials convert tissue penetrating energies, such as low dose X-ray, into UV light inside solid tumors in the body. These energy converting phosphors are injected along with 8-MOP into the solid tumor, and low dose x-ray energy is applied at the site. The phosphors convert the x-ray into UV light which activates the 8-MOP inside the solid tumor to kill the cancer.

More details about the Phase 1 trial and eligibility criteria can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04389281.

Immunolight founder and CEO Rick Bourke commented, "We are thrilled to start patient recruitment and begin this Phase 1 trial, bringing our innovative technology to fruition in treating cancer and starting what we believe is a new era in cancer treatment."

This milestone is the culmination of over 13 years of intense research and development in partnership with Duke University and Duke Medical Center where a team of over 30 scientists, physicians and engineers has been active. "From day one, our highest priority has been to translate this amazing science into a paradigm changing cancer treatment in patients," President Harold Walder said. "We are so excited to take this next step to get the treatment into the clinic."

About Immunolight, LLC

Founded in 2007, Immunolight, LLC's mission is to innovate advancements in energy conversion technologies that create value in medicine, commercial industries and the life sciences. Immunolight has developed a breakthrough platform technology that leverages the latest advances in energy conversion. The technology is centered on energy conversion from one part of the electromagnetic spectrum to another to create paradigm-shifting applications in medicine, and commercial fields including adhesives, solar energy, electronics, commercial and industrial paints, and cosmetics. Immunolight's highest priority, however, is to translate innovations in energy conversion, the company's core technology, to fulfill a high unmet medical need in the development of new possibilities for targeted therapies to treat cancer.

