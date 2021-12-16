EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES AND TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC AGREE TO LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIP FOR EOS' STORAGE TECHNOLOGY

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, and EDISON, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI) and Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos") (NASDAQ: EOSE), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced that they have signed a strategic term sheet regarding a long-term supply and collaboration agreement to support the manufacturing of Eos' innovative Znyth® aqueous zinc battery. Key to the operational success of the Zynth system is high purity zinc-bromide, which is part of Eos' patented electrolyte system. TETRA's U.S. based patented manufacturing process produces some of the highest purity levels of zinc-bromide (PureFlow™) globally. TETRA and Eos will collaborate for improved battery performance, cost and system life including an end-of-life solution using TETRA's extensive experience with reclaiming and recycling zinc bromide.

As reported during its third quarter 2021 earnings call, Eos had a backlog in excess of $150 million at the end of September 2021 with an opportunity pipeline of $3.7 billion representing 22 GWh. Eos is projected to expand manufacturing capacity to 800 MWh in 2022. Aligning Eos and TETRA's resources is expected to optimize sourcing and support the growing stationary storage market. TETRA's source of bromine and manufacturing operations are based in Arkansas, further strengthening Eos' domestic supply chain and supporting current U.S. initiatives for domestic manufacturing of clean energy solutions. Additionally, TETRA's recently reported bromine exploration target of between 2.5 million and 8.6 million tons in the Smackover Formation in Arkansas, provides Eos with assurance of having access to the key minerals required to expand.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo commented, "We are pleased to partner with a U.S. based supplier like TETRA that will enable our supply chain continuity and provide access to untapped reserves of bromine as our Company grows. Further, they allow us to continue to produce a product that is recyclable at the end of life and accelerates the shift to clean energy."

Brady Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to partner with Eos and support cost effective, safe, long duration energy storage technology such as the Eos Znyth® aqueous zinc battery. This relationship aligns well with our strategy to utilize our aqueous chemistry core competency to enable the supply chain for low carbon energy solutions."

About TETRA

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlowTM an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

