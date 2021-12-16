eMoney Advisor Expands University Program to Empower the Next Generation of Financial Planners In 2021, eMoney added 18 new universities and certified more than 600 participants

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced immense growth of its University Program. In 2021, 18 new universities joined the University Program – for a total of 112 universities – and more than 600 eMoney Certifications were completed.

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor)

Now in its sixth year, the University Program aims to develop the next generation of financial professionals by providing college students who are pursuing a financial planning degree with training on the eMoney platform as part of their curriculum. Upon completion of their training, students can receive an official certification from eMoney to demonstrate their proficiency in the software.

"At eMoney, we're committed to making investments in the people who will shape the future of the financial planning industry," said Celeste Revelli, director of financial planning at eMoney. "With access to our planning-led technology, aspiring planners can acquire the skills necessary to succeed in their future careers and develop strong financial planning relationships."

Additionally, eMoney has served as the exclusive technology partner of the FPA Virtual Externship for two consecutive years. First created in 2020 to replace internships lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has since evolved to address the demand for access to financial planning. Throughout the Externship, students and career changers have access to the eMoney platform and the opportunity to earn an eMoney Certification. Since 2018, more than 2,000 eMoney Certifications have been completed by participants in the FPA Externship and University Program.

"I can't wait to put all of my training and knowledge to work as I enter my senior year at NC State and begin my career next summer. Such an exciting time to be involved in the financial planning space!" said Connor Bain, North Carolina State student and 2021 FPA Virtual Externship participant.

One of the forthcoming initiatives set to expand the University Program is the inaugural University Program Student Advisory Board, which aims to support eMoney's NexGen efforts while offering first-hand experience working in FinTech, networking and professional mentorship. Scheduled to begin in 2022, this cohort of students from select CFP Board Certified universities -- including Kansas State University, University of Georgia – Athens, and University of Missouri -- will serve as leaders in educating future financial planners.

"As someone who is passionate about helping people talk about money, I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the eMoney Student Advisory Board. … I am eager to gain more insight on the trends within the financial planning industry while being able to grow as a young professional through mentorship and networking," said Linda Olvera, University of Georgia.

To learn more about the University Program, visit https://emoneyadvisor.com/university-program-certification/ .

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney's solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 80,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com .

