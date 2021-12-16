Deutsche Telekom invests in SignalWire, a pioneer in ultra-low latency programmable video and voice communications

Deutsche Telekom is the first carrier in Europe to partner with SignalWire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalWire, a pioneer in software-defined telecommunications infrastructure, announced today that Telekom Innovation Pool (TIP) advised by DTCP has participated in its Series B round. TIP is Deutsche Telekom's strategic investment fund. Deutsche Telekom is the first European telecommunications carrier to invest in and partner with SignalWire

Anthony Minessale, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalWire, said: "Deutsche Telekom is an ideal partner to demonstrate the innovation that becomes possible when Global Carriers empower software developers with next-generation telecommunications capabilities— like ultra-low latency video conferencing, audio, and messaging—and make them programmable through easy-to-use APIs and SDKs. We're excited to explore the intersection of SignalWire's unique technology and developer ecosystem and this partnership with Deutsche Telekom."

Rolf Nafziger, SVP Deutsche Telekom Global Business and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, said: "We are very pleased that Deutsche Telekom is participating in these types of strategic investments. Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier is focusing on innovations in the programmable communications field. In this area, it is our goal to co-create the next generation of communication landscape to enhance our offerings with a digital native portfolio."

With a focus on delivering the lowest possible latency, CPU, and bandwidth consumption for video and voice telecommunications across diverse network and device conditions and easy integration into web and mobile apps, SignalWire's unique approach integrates hundreds of simultaneous video, voice, and messaging streams in the cloud and streams a single feed back to all participants.

The resulting efficiencies and flexibility allow developers to build and scale unprecedented forms of communications products and workflows like interactive video "watch parties" for thousands of simultaneous participants or virtual concerts where the musicians and can hear the audience respond in real time.

SignalWire's founders are the creators and primary maintainers of the Open Source FreeSWITCH project, whose software is the foundation of telecommunications products for Vonage (recently acquired by Ericsson), Five9s, Amazon's Chime product, Dialpad, Zoom Phone, and thousands more.

In June 2021, SignalWire had secured $30 Million in a first closing of a Series B round, led by Prosperity7 Ventures. Round B is now complemented by a second closing with the investment by Deutsche Telekom, which has been advised by the investment management group DTCP. The funding will be used to ramp up the development of a complete, flat, and unified development layer and cloud platform upon which the next generation of communications applications are built.

SignalWire is a future-facing telecommunications company focused on democratizing its best-in-class technology by combining the power of programmable cloud communications with elegance and ease-of-use. For more information, visit signalwire.com.

Deutsche Telekom at a glance: https://www.telekom.com/en/company/companyprofile/company-profile-625808

