AIRO.LIFE Announces Name Change & More in the New Year

HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AIRO.LIFE founded in 2018 by Doug Mochrie has announced a name change to OHANA Inc. ("the Company") in Canada and OHANA OATH Inc. ("the Company") in the United States. Trademark applications are pending. The Company has already successfully trademarked "Be Free."

OHANA's Be Free enabled devices are Free smartphones and data plans: the world's first quality smartphone and data plan free for the end-user.

Founder Mochrie says the reason for the official name change, which has been in the works for over a year, is two-fold "The primary driver is the word OHANA is more on-brand for us. OHANA is a Hawaiian word that means extended family, which speaks to the interconnected nature of what we, as a company are doing and speaks to our four pillars people, planet, passion, and profit. The secondary driver is that we were finding the AIRO.LIFE brand was not resonating in international markets, which is where we see a great amount of potential for growth in the coming years."

The Company's logo and foundational principles remain the same, as does its commitment to disrupting the telecommunications, fintech and content marketing verticals, with its Be Free™ Enabled devices. Its Be Free™ Enabled devices represent the democratization of data and a breaking down of the digital divide, with free access of information with a means to education with the hopes of less consumption and more environmental awareness. Mochrie believes strongly that "If people no longer have to spend money on phones and phone plans, that will help foster financial independence, and combined with free access to information, people become more aware of the world around them, enabling the potential for further education."

Illustrating the Company's commitment to the planet, OHANA has partnered with a major tree-planting entity in the US and to date has planted 66,472 trees through this partnership.

Mochrie is excited about what the future has in store for the Company, as the team at OHANA plans to launch his Seed funding in the US with Vedaslabs.io in Q1 2022. For a limited time you can sign up to learn more about the upcoming investment round: https://ohanaoath.com/pages/investor-relations

About OHAHA Inc.

OHANA Inc. based in Hamilton, ON, and Houston, TX has a mission to create economic transformation by flipping the script on who pays for smartphones and data plans. Founded in 2018 by Doug Mochrie, whose vision for OHANA and the Be Free™ device is to advance the lives of our Community and the Planet – Free smartphones and data plans with the commoditization of data and providing content makers and brands with the highest visibility in the world—the world's first quality smartphone and data plan free for the end-user. https://ohanaoath.com/

