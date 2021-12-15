Talroo Named One of Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Talent Acquisition Platform Receives Recognition for Ongoing Commitment to Company Culture, Innovative Human Resource Practices, and High Business Standards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo , a data-driven talent acquisition and attraction platform, is pleased to announce its inclusion on the National Association for Business Resources' fall 2021 list of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. Talroo was honored as one of 64 winning organizations out of 600 nominees from across the country.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

"We are thrilled to be honored amongst our peers as a destination workplace for the best people in our industry," said Talroo CEO, Thad Price. "The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For highlights companies that excel in the areas we consider crucial to our company culture: transparency, flexibility, and giving our employees the tools they need to succeed at work and beyond. As a talent acquisition company at heart, we recognize the importance of valuing our people. Our team members are the secret sauce that has allowed Talroo to adapt and grow through undeniable challenges over the past two years."

Talroo is proud to offer a company culture that transcends corporate buzzwords and ping pong tables in the break room. The company offers competitive salaries, unlimited PTO, and a host of traditional and innovative team member perks. From gifting turkeys to their team members on Thanksgiving to sponsoring a virtual white elephant gift exchange near the winter holidays, Talroo is committed to providing exciting team bonding experiences for their valued employees.

The winning companies in the 2021 Winter National competition were assessed by an independent research firm, which analyzes key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions. NABR has identified numerous best human resource practices and provides benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com .

