ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As first responders continue search and rescue efforts in the wake of the recent tornadoes that swept across six states in the South and Midwest United States, Purina announced a $25,000 grant to Greater Good Charities to support the organization's rescue and relief efforts. Purina's donation will help fund emergency relief, food, medication and more to the thousands of people and pets impacted by the storms.

Purina Donates $25,000 to Help Pets and People Impacted by Midwest Tornadoes

"Our hearts go out to the families and pets affected by the devastating tornadoes that swept across the country last weekend, including our home state of Missouri," said Kim Beardslee, Director of Community Affairs. "Purina has a long history of supporting communities in the wake of natural disasters, and we're proud to partner with Greater Good Charities to support their life-saving work during this time of great need."

Purina partner, Greater Good Charities, has teams on the ground in hardest-hit Kentucky, supporting clean-up crews and assessing food, first aid and pharmaceutical needs. Greater Good Charities is also working with the Kentucky Humane Society to transport nearly 100 dogs and cats that were in the care of the Mayfield animal shelter prior to the storm, making room for pets that are now displaced as a result of the tornadoes.

In times of natural disaster, Purina provides timely support to people and pets in need by working with its nonprofit partners to deliver pet food, litter and funding to areas that are being impacted. Since 2017, Purina has donated more than $350,000 and more than 640,000 pounds of Purina pet food and cat litter to support victims of natural disasters across the United States.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities ,is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

