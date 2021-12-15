GEORGE HARRISON'S ICONIC "MY SWEET LORD" RECEIVES FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have come together to honor George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, "My Sweet Lord." Directed by Lance Bangs, and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Mark Hamill, to search for that which can't be seen.

Along the way dozens of agents team up to look high and low for what may have been right in front of their face all along, mirroring the seeking nature of the song. More than forty musicians, actors, comedians, directors, artists and other creatives make appearances, ranging from Harrison's friends and former band mates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne; to actors Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette; musicians Joe Walsh, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Reggie Watts, comedians Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt; comedy duos Tim and Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) and Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome); and others like writer, actor, director Taika Waititi ("What We Do In The Shadows," "Jojo Rabbit," "Thor") and visual artist Shepard Fairey. The video also features Harrison's wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison, who appear in scenes with actress Aimee Mullins and actor Rupert Friend, respectively. The full cast list in order of appearance is below.

In addition to Harrison's massive influence on popular music as a member of The Beatles and his successful solo career, the legendary songwriter, musician, film producer and peace activist also greatly influenced the comedy world through his groundbreaking British film studio, HandMade Films, which was responsible for such classic films as Monty Python's "Life Of Brian," "Time Bandits" and the cult favorite, "Withnail and I." This music video pays tribute to Harrison's sense of humor and his indelible impact on both music and comedy.

"Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life," says director Lance Bangs. "The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives."

The video for "My Sweet Lord" boasts the new 2020 mix of the song mixed by triple GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), released August 6 via Capitol/UMe on a suite of 50th anniversary editions of Harrison's monumental masterpiece, All Things Must Pass. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, All Things Must Pass has been reissued in an array of formats, from a lavish and incredibly limited edition Uber Deluxe to an expansive Super Deluxe Edition box set to a variety of CD and vinyl configurations, in addition to streaming and download configurations. Harrison's masterwork has been completely remixed from the original tapes and expanded with 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, allowing listeners to enjoy and explore the album and the recording sessions like never before. Decades in the making and lovingly crafted by the Harrison family, the album was remixed to fulfill Harrison's longtime desire. Executive produced by Dhani Harrison, with the product produced by David Zonshine, the new mix transforms the album by sonically upgrading it - making it sound brighter, fuller and better than ever. For more info or to purchase visit GeorgeHarrison.com

Half a century since its initial release, the 7x platinum All Things Must Pass, only continues to grow in influence and stature, underscoring the love for George Harrison and his timeless music. Most recently, "My Sweet Lord" was certified platinum, while the 50th Anniversary Uber Deluxe Edition of All Things Must Pass received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place January 31, 2022.

"My Sweet Lord"

Written & Directed By

Lance Bangs

Executive Produced By

Dhani Harrison

David Zonshine

Featuring In Order of Appearance:

Mark Hamill

Fred Armisen

Vanessa Bayer

Moshe Kasher

Natasha Leggero

Jeff Lynne

Reggie Watts

Darren Criss

Patton Oswalt

"Weird Al" Yankovic

David Gborie

Sam Richardson

Atsuko Okatsuka

Rosanna Arquette

Brandon Wardell

Ringo Starr

Joe Walsh

Jon Hamm

Brett Metter

Anders Holm

Dhani Harrison

Rupert Friend

Angus Sampson

Taika Waititi

Eric Wareheim

Tim Heidecker

Kate Micucci

Riki Lindhome

Alyssa Stonoha

Mitra Jouhari

Sandy Honig

Olivia Harrison

Aimee Mullins

Courtney Pauroso

Natalie Palamides

Shepard Fairey

Claudia O'Doherty

Tom Scharpling

Paul Scheer

Sarah Baker

