CREFC Resumes Annual January Conference in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce its annual January Conference will resume in-person in 2022 in Miami. As one of CREFC's premier events, the conference gathers almost 2,000 finance professionals to discuss the topics most pressing to the industry for the year ahead.

This year's event will feature a Keynote Luncheon with entrepreneur, philanthropist, National Baseball Hall of Fame Member and former New York Yankee, Derek Jeter. Following his professional baseball career, Jeter has established a second career leading a variety of successful business ventures and entrepreneurial investments, while maintaining his ties to baseball. Today, he is the CEO of MLB's Miami Marlins, overseeing the day-to-day for both the business and baseball operations for the team. He is the first African American to serve in this role for any major league team in the history of the sport.

Other timely topics to be discussed at the event include:

The Future of CRE Finance

Outlook on Multifamily and Housing

Climate Conscious Capital: Finding "Greenium" in CRE

Policy, Politics and Perspective: What to Expect from DC in 2022

The Disruption and Future of Technology in CRE

Perspectives from Owners and Borrowers

Securitization Innovation: What's Ahead for the Market?

Understanding Today's Single Borrower CMBS Market

Building Diversity and Inclusion: Benefits Beyond the Bottom Line

Educational Sessions

CREFC Forum Meetings

When: January 9-12, 2022



Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139



Program: https://bit.ly/3ETW788



Registration: https://bit.ly/3EUEZyW

"We are thrilled to be hosting our January conference in person this year in Miami," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Every year, this conference provides attendees with key insights into the critical issues and policies affecting the future of commercial real estate finance. This year, it will also serve as a chance to reconnect and strengthen relationships between professionals in our industry. It has been a busy year in commercial real estate, and we look forward to having everyone join us as we head into 2022."

In addition to sessions and forums with recognized finance leaders discussing the topics that are top of mind for today's professionals, the January conference will feature several unique networking opportunities. New for 2022, the conference will feature three exclusive networking lounges for attendees. Additional networking activities include beach yoga, bootcamps, breakfasts and cocktail hours. This year, CREFC's Women's Network and DEI Committee will host the CREFC Beach Party on Monday, January 10 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

The health and safety of conference attendees are a top priority for CREFC. As such, proof of vaccination is required to attend the conference in person. All CREFC events follow applicable CDC, federal, state, local and venue rules and regulations as it relates to COVID-19. CREFC has engaged third-party vendor CLEAR to verify vaccination status at the conference. Attendees can download CLEAR for free to easily and confidentially maintain vaccination information. Download your CLEAR Health Pass here.

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

Contact:

Morgan McGinnis

mmcginnis@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE CRE Finance Council