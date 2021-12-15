BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named David Heck Senior Client Strategist in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named David Heck as senior client strategist. In this role, he works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. David is based in Philadelphia and reports to Scott Lillis, regional president, Mid-Atlantic.

David Heck, senior client strategist, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

David joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from WHYY, Philadelphia's local, member-supported NPR and PBS station, where he served as the director of philanthropy. Prior to joining WHYY, he was the director of philanthropy at Virtual Health. David also held various leadership roles at American Cancer Society and worked as the director of development for multiple congressional and judicial campaigns.

"During the course of David's two-decade career, he has demonstrated a talent for fundraising across professional sectors, including political fundraising, global nonprofits, private consulting, healthcare and public media," said Lillis. "His deep roots in the Philadelphia metro area and commitment to enriching and building community will complement the delivery and execution of our Active Wealth framework to build long-term wealth and financial security with our existing and new clients."

David earned a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Dominican University. He is an active member of his community and currently serves on the board for Intercultural Journeys, which leverages performing arts to catalyze social change, challenge bias and create spaces for dialogue.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $307 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $30.8bn as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management