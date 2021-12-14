LG LIFESTYLE TVS OFFER UNIQUE VIEWER OPTIONS AND EXPERIENCES FOR UNIQUE TIMES

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG Electronics USA will unveil its original Lifestyle TV lineup conceived and developed for today's home-centric way of life. Offering maximum versatility, stylish spatial integration and more convenient ways to get things done, LG's Lifestyle TVs can help transform a home into an office, gym, gallery, workshop or entertainment center, all while elevating the décor and making everyday living more enjoyable.

Highlighting this groundbreaking lineup is the LG Objet TV (model 65Art90) and LG StanbyME (model 27Art10), two innovations that eschew conventional display design to deliver new value and user experiences. With their unprecedented form factors and functionality, these distinctive products are the perfect solutions for today's multifunctional homes, where working, learning, entertaining and relaxing are all part of the daily mix.

Resembling a canvas, LG Objet TV blends seamlessly into any room with its minimalist style and subtle use of neutral colors bringing immediate sophistication and visual harmony to any indoor space. LG Objet TV adapts to users' different needs with the mere press of a button on the included LG Remote by raising or lowering a fabric cover as the viewer sees fit. Lower the cover to reveal the full extent of the screen for the maximum viewing experience or partially cover the display to only see a curated selection of lifestyle functions.

In Full View mode, LG Objet TV's 65-inch OLED evo panel and advanced processor offers a stunning viewing experience making content of any genre come to life with vivid, accurate color expression and exceptional contrast. Along with superb picture quality, the premium TV boasts an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system that delivers movie theater-like audio to ensure complete viewer immersion. When set to Line View, the TV can help users stay on track throughout the week with Date & Clock, transform into a convenient audio player in Music setting or display a collection of exclusive space and nature-themed images when set to Gallery. 1

The interchangeable fabric cover, which sets the LG Objet TV apart from every other TV currently on the market, is a product of Danish textile innovator, Kvadrat. The three available colors – Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, Kvadrat Green – have all been carefully selected for their ability to match a wide color palette and blend in with a range of interior designs.

Installation is as elegantly simple as the design of the Objet TV itself. Slender yet sturdy, the TV is designed to be positioned against a wall at a gentle angle of up to 5 degrees, just as art is displayed in a modern gallery. The TV's in-cable frame system makes it easy to connect external devices such as a cable set-top box or game console while maintaining its clean, contemporary lines. The TV can even be installed flush to the wall for maximum integration with one's living space. 2

The other innovation in LG's new Lifestyle TV lineup, LG StanbyME, is the ideal companion for today's TV viewing habits. The one-of-a-kind entertainment center is a wireless private TV screen with a built-in battery attached to a moveable stand with concealed wheels that allows for three hours of viewing before recharging. LG StanbyME can be easily moved from room to room for the ultimate in viewing freedom, its 27-inch display the ideal size for not only movies, TV shows and streaming video content but also for video conferencing with family and coworkers and viewing online lectures.

LG StanbyME offers unrivalled convenience and viewing comfort with its ergonomic design. The screen can be swiveled, tilted and rotated while in both landscape and portrait orientation. The height can be adjusted, allowing the viewer to customize the position according to the usage scenario, ensuring optimal comfort when lying in bed, cooking in the kitchen or lounging on the living room sofa. Streaming content to LG StanbyME is a breeze thanks to Mobile Screen Mirroring which works seamlessly with the latest Android and iOS smartphones and NFC. A removable cradle lets the viewer place a phone on top of the LG StanbyME to create a fast, secure solution for video calls, online classes and streaming content. Users can also connect their laptops or PCs to StanbyME via a wired (USB, HDMI) or wireless connection.

Intuitive control options including remote, touch and gesture recognition deliver even more usability to LG StanbyME. The user interface designed specifically for this product is unlike any TV UI and is tailored to the viewer's personal viewing experience. Like its Lifestyle TV sibling, LG StanbyME has an understated, modern design that complements a wide variety of décors. Featuring a rear cover clad in a textural fabric and finished in an exclusive Pure Beige color, the TV brings a warm and natural feeling to any space. When not being used as a TV, LG StanbyME can help set the mood by displaying beautiful artworks, photos or a calendar with clock.

Be among the first to see these Lifestyle TVs from LG at CES 2022 by visiting www.LG.com/CES2022 on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. PST.

1 Selecting Gallery in Line View mode automatically invokes Full View mode.

2 Flush-to-wall installation requires separate accessory. Remove bracket included with LG Objet TV before using.

