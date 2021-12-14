Jessica Bartley promoted to Vice President - IT Security and Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO)

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) today announced the promotion of Jessica Bartley to Vice President – IT Security and Chief Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO), effective January 2022.

"This promotion for Jessica results from her expanding role in IT security and our continuing focus on cybersecurity," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of TDS. "Jessica brings exceptional knowledge of data governance and compliance, which bolsters her experience of threat assessment and remediation. I'm confident she will excel in her new position."

Bartley will assume the CSPO role from Ted Wiessing. Wiessing will remain Senior Vice President – Technology for OneNeck IT Solutions and will maintain his involvement in IT Security by becoming Senior Security Advisor.

Bartley joined TDS in 2012 as Manager – IT Security and helped transform the security culture in the organization. In 2018, she was promoted to Director – Business Intelligence and IT Security and helped to deliver a high value data analytics practice.

Prior to joining TDS, Bartley was the Manager of Infrastructure Services at Dean Health Plan. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021

