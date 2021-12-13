New Hub for Professional Perspectives on Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced a new hub for its practitioner-authored Professional Perspectives articles. This content, which was previously available exclusively on Bloomberg Law, is now available to non-subscribers on a complimentary basis and will be regularly updated across practice areas. The Professional Perspectives hub is available at http://onb-law.com/lhWv50H8ql1.

Professional Perspectives are long-form articles that take a close look at current legal issues and developments impacting attorneys and the practice of law. They are authored by law firm practitioners, in-house counsel, law school professors, and business of law experts. Articles examine regulatory or statutory changes, industry or market shifts, noteworthy government investigations, and legal developments and trends across multiple legal practice areas and disciplines, including health care, labor & employment, and privacy & data security. The new hub allows readers to browse by topic and easily share articles on social media and with clients.

"Professional Perspectives are highly valued by Bloomberg Law users, given the high-quality information and author expertise contained in this content set. We are pleased to bring them together in one accessible location as additional value to contributing authors and the public," said Alex Butler, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Law. "Professional Perspectives complement Bloomberg Law's broader Practical Guidance resources, which help practitioners work more effectively, and provide detailed, practitioner-provided analysis that complements Bloomberg Law's news and expert analysis."

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

