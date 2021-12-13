KAZIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS KAREN KRUMEICH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SYDNEY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Krumeich as Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Ms Krumeich will focus on building and maintaining relationships with US investors, on preparing the company for future expansion, and on raising the profile of Kazia in global markets. Ms Krumeich is based in Pennsylvania in the United States and will formally commence work with Kazia in January 2022.

Kazia CEO, Dr. James Garner, commented, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Karen to Kazia. This has been a transformative period for the company, and we anticipate an exciting few years ahead. To that end, we have been taking steps to augment the company's senior leadership. Karen brings to Kazia more than thirty years of experience in corporate finance, focused almost entirely on the life sciences sector, and has driven the growth of numerous private and public biotech companies."

Ms Krumeich's early career included roles with Grancare, Inc, an integrated healthcare services provider, and with Bristol-Myers Squibb, in a senior position with the company's global Health Systems Management team. For most of the last twenty years, she has served as Chief Financial Officer to growth-stage biotech companies, both public and private, including Soligenix, Inc, and, most recently, Theravectys, Inc. In addition to her accounting qualifications, Ms Krumeich is a qualified pharmacist.

Ms Krumeich commented, "My excitement with Kazia is driven by the quality of its pipeline, which includes two very promising assets. This is an important time for the company, as it matures from a development-stage venture with a single program to a pre-commercial company with a richly diversified pipeline. I look forward to working with the team to help drive the next stage of the company's growth."

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib commenced recruitment to GBM AGILE, a pivotal study in glioblastoma, in January 2021. Eight additional studies are active in various forms of brain cancer. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG in August 2020.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumour types and has provided compelling evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A phase I study commenced recruitment in November 2021.

For more information, please visit www.kaziatherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @KaziaTx.

This document was authorized for release to the ASX by James Garner, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director.

