GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, 278,000 stock options to employees of the Company and 65,000 stock options to consultants. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN $16.45 per share. For the Directors and Officers of the Company and the consultants the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date and 25% one year after the grant date and for the employees the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

