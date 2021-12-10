Elite Consulting Partners, a Financial Services Transition Consulting Firm, Opens Third Nationwide Office Location in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners has announced the opening of their third nationwide office location in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey as the company continues to grow in service to their mission to transition financial advisor goals into reality. The 2,500 square foot space boasts executive offices, dedicated client conference space, an advisor consultant call bay, and an on-site production studio for the Advisor Talk with Frank LaRosa podcast. This third Elite Consulting Partners office joins existing corporate office locations in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Boca Raton, Florida.

The rapid nationwide expansion of Elite Consulting Partners is reflective of the firm's commitment to provide best-in-class transition consulting and business service solutions to the financial services industry. With more than 30 transition consultants nationwide, Elite Consulting Partners has become recognized as the premier resource for unbiased advice and expert guidance which transforms the practices, careers, and lives of financial services advisors for the better.

Frank LaRosa, Elite Consulting Partners CEO, explains, "At Elite Consulting Partners we pride ourselves on realizing our advisor clients' goals by finding the ideal new firm partner fit and then working as each client's trusted partner throughout the life cycle of their business to ensure practice efficiency and growth. Elite Consulting Partners' own growth as a firm is emblematic of our success at realizing this vision and we are dedicated to continuing to expand our enterprise in better service to our clients. To that end, we are always seeking to add new transition consultants to our team in order to achieve that purpose and are actively pursuing further nationwide expansion of our footprint of offices."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry.

